LAMAR, Mo. — Animals and exhibitors at the Lamar Free Fair are going to be cooler than usual this year.

The Moore Pavilion — where the fair’s livestock competitions take place — recently had new industrial fans installed. It was done to cool down the animals, since temperatures have been over triple-digits. In prior years, exhibitors had to bring in box fans to help keep their animals at a safe temperature.

Terry Moore, the fair’s longtime co-chair, tells us the industrial fans are a long time coming.

“If a day that we’ve got a good breeze, we got along good, but today there’s not much wind, but you can feel the air from these fans and it’ll help cool it for people that wanna sit in the bleachers we got in here,” said Moore.

“These are just moving so much air that it makes a lot of difference, and I can remember the day when we had the shows in tents, talk about hot then, this is just night-and-day compared to when I was younger,” said Gary Smith, Goat Superintendent.

The livestock auction starts Friday at 7. The fair runs through Saturday night.