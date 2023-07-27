LAMAR, Mo. — The next time Juliet goes looking for Romeo, she may want to check the diners, especially if it’s breakfast time. A group of retired men, who go by the name “ROMEO”, make a weekly trek on their motorcycles for good food, an open road, and fun.

“He uses a different name at every restaurant. Ricky Bobby is not his name, but he has it on his shirt. Yeah. They’re a bunch of characters.”

And the good humor is just part of what Jack Johnson says is his secret to staying young.

“I’m 73, and I’m one of the younger guys in this group,” said Jack Johnson.

Johnson is a member of the Lamar “Retired Old Men Eating Out,” or, as they prefer to be called, the ROMEOs.

“Guys like to ride, and eat, and I just said, well, let’s just kind of get together and go out and eat somewhere,” said Joe Purinton, Lamar ROMEO

Purinton said the group started in 2016.

“There are no dues, no membership, you just ride a motorcycle and go eat and visit and pay for your meal.” said Purinton.

…and the rules are somewhat lax.

“There are a few of them that come in a car, and that’s ok, we don’t discriminate, that’s OK,” he added.

Purinton said originally, they didn’t have a name.

“One time, when we first started riding, we went over to Liberal, and I told her we were coming on motorcycles and she said, oh, are you the ROMEOs? And I said, well, I guess so. That’s where we decided, hey, OK, we’ll be retired old men eating out.”

They found out later there are other groups with a similar name – the Retired Old Motorcyclists Eating Out. But the name stuck.

The group travels within a roughly 60-mile radius of Lamar and visits about three dozen restaurants. Sometimes it’s a crowd favorite, like the Joplin Café, but there’s always more room on the list.

“A lot of times people recommend a restaurant, but I look them up and they don’t serve breakfast,” said Purinton.

Purinton said while they may officially be the Lamar ROMEOs, some riders come from as far away as Coffeyville and Joplin.

“There are a few guys that’ll ride a long way, but not too many. I probably ride more than anybody, go to more places.”

Johnson said maybe it’s the sense of freedom of the open road, or maybe it’s a sweet tooth, their adventures don’t stop with breakfast.

“On a normal Wednesday, we’ll leave here and we’ll go get ice cream at 10:30 in the morning,” said Johnson.