LAMAR, Mo. — Members of the Barton County Eagles F.O.E. Number 4405 made sure kids got an opportunity to enjoy this Easter Sunday.

The organization hosted an Easter egg hunt on the property of their building in Lamar.

This event has been a staple in the community for more than 20 years.

The kids were separated into four age groups, one to three, four to six, seven to nine, and 10 to 12 years old.

Over 2,500 eggs were divided evenly between each group.

Kids also had a chance to meet and take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

“We get gracious donations that keep us going, Lamar Bank of Trust donates gold coins, they gave us a generous donation this year to help us with that. And the people, we got a lot of community members to come out we have great members with the club that really do us justice and help us out a lot,” said Lyle Brewer, Barton County Eagles F.O.E. #4405 Chairman Trustee.

Brewer added that they love seeing the smiles on the faces of kids, and the togetherness of the community.