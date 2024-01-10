LAMAR, Mo. — Liberty Utilities is looking into a wind turbine that went down near Lamar.
Liberty representatives said it happened at the North Fork Ridge Wind Farm, near Hwy 43 and Missouri-126. They said the site has been secured for safety.
- Liberty Utilities investigating downed wind turbine
- Over 600 People Served Free Meals in Barton County Tradition
- Route U in Barton County closed in two spots starting Wednesday
- Community outreach and Christmas cheer at Heritage Tractor in Lamar
- On-demand rideshare service coming to Joplin & nearby counties
No one was at the site when the turbine fell, so no was injured.
Liberty officials are investigating the incident and will release more information as it becomes available.