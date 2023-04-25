LAMAR, Mo. — The construction of Wyatt Earp Park has officially entered its 2nd phase.

The legendary lawman, of course, wasn’t born there — but called it his home in his 20’s. He was even Lamar’s constable when his father resigned.

Additions to the park will include benches, light poles, a concrete path — and — a statue of Earp and his wife. This project has been in the works since September of 2021.

“Our hope is to, you know, really have our local band competitions here, choir competitions here. What can we do for elevating the arts in a rural setting, and we needed a place,” said Astra Ferris, CEO Barton County Chamber of Commerce.

Officials tell us the park’s construction is set to wrap in October.