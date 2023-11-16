LAMAR, Mo. — There will no longer be a Shop with a Cop program in Lamar, but it’s not a bad thing.

The decision has been made to rebrand it as “Shop with a Hero,” a way to incorporate all Barton County first responders as participants. That includes police, firefighters, ambulance personnel, and dispatchers.

The program has grown over the years to help families all across the county.

“We are right around 100 kids a year. Maybe a little more, a little less each year. And so, I think that may grow a little bit, but more than just growin’ the number of kids, what we’re doin’ is bringin’ in the first responders from those communities with those kids, instead of them coming here to us. We don’t have any interaction except on Christmas with ’em, so the people, the firemen and the medical personnel from those communities will have the opportunity to work with the children from their communities,” said Joe Moore, Lamar Police Chief.

Monetary donations are being accepted now, and the shopping will take place on December 16th.

Call-in nominations are also being accepted for kids to take part in the program. Folks can find contact information below:

Lamar Police Department – 1106 Broadway Street – Lamar, MO 64759

Make all checks payable to the City of Lamar with SWAC in the note section.

We will accept call-in nominations for children to participate in the program. For an officer to come to you for a donation or nominate a child, please call 417-682-5554 ext 2332 and speak with Administrative Assistant Diane Helms.