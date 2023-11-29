LAMAR, Mo. — A piece of local cinematic history is in the process of coming down.

Demo work on the 74-year-old screen at the Barco Drive-In Theatre in Lamar was set to begin on Monday.

We were there before it began.

The facility hosted its final movie of the year this past Friday night.

This summer, officials made the announcement that they may have had to shorten the season due to the condition of the screen.

The future of the drive-in was also in question.

The plan is to replace the screen – which could cost more than $100,000 – and return to business next spring.