LAMAR, Mo. — A local historic landmark is entering its busiest weekend of the year. A town known for its humble beginnings is celebrating its most presidential citizen. Lamar is hosting its annual Truman Days event, honoring former President Harry S. Truman and remembering where he came from.

“Harry was born here in Lamar on May 8th, 1884 at about 4 o’clock in the afternoon. His family moved here in 1882, bought the house for $685. Really just considered Harry’s birthplace, the family did move when he was about a year old. They left Lamar and went to the Kansas City area,” said Beth Bazal, Historic Site Administrator.

The town has connections to both President Truman’s birth as well the starting point of legendary lawmen Wyatt Earp’s career.

Beth Bazal has been an administrator at the Harry S. Truman Birthplace State Historic Site since the late 90s. She believes that his story signifies, that it doesn’t matter where you come from.

“It’s nice to have the birthplace here, Harry was just such a humble man and the house here just shows that. His humble beginnings, of where he came from and it really shows that anyone can be president, from what Harry’s background was,” she said.

“You know, I don’t think we realize just how lucky we are, to be such a small community but then also house a registered tourism site within the state of Missouri. And just a president that was born here that was such a historical figure and so notorious for doing amazing things,” said Astra Ferris, CEO Barton County Chamber of Commerce.

Truman Days kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will include activities for the entire family.

“We are so excited to have 40 vendors this year, so we have lots of different craft items, informational booths, but we are so excited to also have activities. This is a free event, all ages are welcome. We do have a baby show, toddler show, all Americana wear, not to mention a dog show and just exciting things happening all throughout the day,” added Ferris.