LAMAR, Mo. — A southwest Missouri community says now is the time to prepare for the worst that can happen. We examine the steps they’re taking now to help save time and lives in the event of a disaster.

Lamar Police Chief Joe Moore says when it comes to a disaster, minutes mean lives.

“We want to get there and respond as quickly as possible and get our resources together.”

That’s why time spent planning how to respond to a crisis before it gets here is so critical.

“What we want to do is prepare for those disasters, tornadoes, floods, train derailment, whatever it is,” said Chief Moore.

The City of Lamar and all other Barton County communities are currently working on updating their hazard mitigation plans.

“Every five years, the hazard mitigation plan has to be renewed, and that takes place throughout the county, and then every municipality in the county also has to participate,” said Assistant City Administrator Rusty Rives.

Rives says the hazards Lamar is most likely to face could be natural, such as wildfires, flooding, severe weather, or earthquakes. Additionally, there could be man-made risks like issues related to the railroad lines running through Lamar.

The planning process helps them identify the best way to respond to both natural and man-made hazards, and it also gives the city access to funds to help with recovery.

“We look at what type of limitations are placed on our services. Fire and EMS response is a big one for the county, especially during a flooding event,” said Rives.

Chief Moore hopes that knowing he and his officers are taking these steps now will help the residents of Lamar rest a little easier.

“God forbid, someday that disaster does happen, we’re ready to respond.”