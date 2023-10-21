LAMAR, Mo. — A Lamar high school student is in the hospital, recovering from stab wounds he received Friday night.

Officials have arrested a 16-year-old suspect in the case and are holding him at the Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of first degree assault.

According to the Lamar Police Department, the 15-year-old was at 6th and Maple, just south of the football stadium when he was attacked around 9:20 pm.

The school district said the attack happened just as the football players made their way to the locker room.

School faculty, as well as law enforcement and EMS were on scene to quickly stop the assault and assist with medical attention. The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital where his current condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspects were not from Lamar or from Hollister, the team they played Friday night. They are looking for others involved in the incident for questioning.

If you have any pictures, videos, or information about the attack please contact the Lamar Police Department at 417-682-3546.

The school district said classes will go on as normal on Monday.