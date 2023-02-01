LAMAR, Mo. — City officials are excited about what was started last year — and are even more excited about 2023 and beyond.

Water is a big focus in the city of Lamar. that starts with a new $800,000 water source for the city system.

“So you know, one of our biggest changes this year is going away from the lake as our water source. We were able to use the ARPA funding to drill our first well,” said Rusty Rives, Lamar Asst. City Admin.

But not the last. Planning is underway for a second well, and the state is giving Lamar $2.3 million more in ARPA funds for drinking water system upgrades.

It’s something Lamar mayor Mike Hull is excited to see.

“We were behind on infrastructure items – water lines, sewer lines, the well. So we were fortunate that we can improve all that infrastructure within our city,” said Mike Hull, Lamar Mayor.

A new city report breaks down 2022 city operations like the new well, and the decision to end city trash service.

“It got to the point where it’s time to just go ahead and let this go. Yeah, so in 22 – we did get rid of our sanitation department. It was staffed by four people, you had to maintain the employees and the trucks, and we had a hard time staffing it. So we did do away with that department and outsource that function,” said Rives.

The city checkbook was also stretched thin in 2022, with increasing costs for a number of items.

“Budgetarily I mean, we’re over and about every department just because of the increase in our consumables, whether that be fuel or electricity or gas. I mean, utility bills were higher than normal, just like everywhere. You know, the city actually works on a pretty fixed income. And we had to offset our higher expenses off our fixed income,” said Rives.