LAMAR, Mo. — A beloved hometown park in Lamar is celebrating quite the birthday, today (Saturday).

The “Lamar City Park” turns 100 years old today.

And to celebrate that – the park offered a “Party in the Park” event with food trucks, bounce houses, gelly ball wars, kickball tournaments, and pick-up games – and the “Parks and Rec Department” even brought in train rides to bring back memories of when a train often passed through the park, many years ago.

The park actually started as a campground and was home for many tent revivals.

“And then in 1923, was when they first formed a park board, and that was in April because Lamar needed a park. And so, that’s kinda how the park started, put together a park board in April of 1923, and it’s just grown and expanded from there,” said Heidi Johnson, Director of Parks and Recreation, City of Lamar.

Everything wrapped up this evening with a live concert in the park.

While at the “Party in the Park,” we ran into a lifelong resident in Lamar – Tom Jones who was having a great time on the swing equipment.

It’s the same one he played on as a kid, in the same spot he remembers – except it’s since been reinforced with metal framing to strengthen it.

He shared some childhood memories with us, as he reminisced and swung on his favorite childhood playground equipment.

“The park was my babysitter, ’cause I’d go to the pool every day after lunch. A lot of times we would walk, oh god, what a mile down here? Yeah. This was one of my most favorite rides ever. Rode in the park. I always felt like I’d get it going so high that I could see clear over the top of it. I’d like to be a kid again,” said Tom Jones, a lifelong Lamar resident.

Jones says he loves coming back to re-live those precious childhood memories.