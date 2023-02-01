LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar city headquarters are about to hit the road. City hall is moving to the Northwest corner of the courthouse square.

The former “US Bank building” will give city offices twice the space of the existing building.

Operations had been based there for more than three decades, so the move will also allow for more modern amenities.

“Going to be a lot more electronics here that’s going to be used as far as door access, cameras, and that kind of stuff. And hopefully, we’re going to move into an age where we scan a lot more documents and keep them on a computer rather than keeping hard copies of everything. Because we have rooms full of drawings and documents that hopefully we can scan and create a digital profile for them,” said Russ Worsley, Lamar City Admin.

The police department will also benefit from the move.

Although it won’t be based in the new city hall — it will expand into the space currently occupied by other city offices, doubling its current floorplan.

“So I think it will benefit the department and our everyday workspaces. But really where we’re excited is our ability to serve the public better. Um have a better interview room, better places to house our evidence – just more space for some of those kinds of things,” said LPD Chief Joe Moore.

The city bought the old bank building in 2021 for $150,000

City offices will be closed tomorrow and Friday to make the transition.