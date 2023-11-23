LAMAR, Mo. — More than 650 free meals were given out in Lamar. And it was all thanks to the 100 volunteers at Lamar Baptist Church.

This has been church tradition since 1980 — giving residents a free hot meal, which includes all the Thanksgiving fixings — from turkey and stuffing to a slice of pumpkin pie. They also delivered meals to all the open businesses — hospitals — and first responders in town.

Lynn Ann Sandberg was part of the first group of volunteers in the 80s. She told us what has her continuing to help out more than 40 years later.

“To support people that need it, there are a lot of people in town that don’t have and they look at us and go, ‘oh my’, this is a place to go worship and we’ll have a prayer before to let them know God is here and we are here for them anytime, not just Thanksgiving,” she said.

“We’ve cooked 29 turkeys, 10 hams, 165 pounds of potatoes, 27 gallons of green beans,” said Vickie Morris, volunteer.

“Our family has all moved away, they don’t come home for Thanksgiving, so it’s just me and my husband. So I would say for the last five years or so we have come here for our Thanksgiving dinner,” said Denzil Voorhees, Lamar resident.

The church saw a slight decline in meals this year — it fed more than 700 people last year.