LAMAR, Mo. — A historic cemetery in Lamar is in desperate need of a new caretaker.

“The big thing is trying to be respectful for the people who are here and their families. The ones that live here and the ones that don’t live here, and the ones that have already gone,” said Rusty Rives, Lamar Assistant City Administrator.

It’s been around since the 1800s — but due to a fire in the mid-1800s, records of Lamar’s historic cemetery ownership are unknown.

And, since no one really knows how the cemetery came to be or who owns it now, it’s fallen into disrepair.

“Well, cemeteries obviously aren’t normally the work of the city, at least not in the city of Lamar. It takes a very special work and type of research that we are not necessarily able to provide, so any assistance we could get with restoring the cemetery, where the headstones are, actually figuring out who is here, and where they are at would be greatly appreciated,” said Rives.

In the meantime, the city has attempted to clean up the cemetery as best it can but lacks the time and resources to give it the attention it needs.

It’s on “Hagny” Street, directly beside the “Full Gospel Tabernacle” Church — and is the resting place for some pretty significant people.

“The oldest tombstone we have found is from 1871, found some land transactions from 1875-76, which never really established who owns this cemetery. There is a grave here that is marked for an unknown Civil War soldier, someone does take care of that periodically. The story is that Wyatt Earp’s first wife was buried here, so there is a lot of history for the community in this cemetery, known and unknown,” said Rives.

With all of that history in one place, city officials are doing what they can to ensure its upkeep.

But the hope is to someday find a caretaker that will return ‘the place of solemn’ back to its original state.

“As we are maintaining the cemetery and we hire out contractors to actually mow it, we recognize that the cemetery itself was needing maintenance. So we decided to come in and cut out the brush and the overgrowth and just cleaned it up to make it look presentable,” said Rives.