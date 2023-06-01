BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — A high school janitor faces accusations of exchanging nude photographs with a 16-year-old girl. James Mayfield, 26, of Lamar is a janitor at Liberal High School in Barton County.

Today (6/1), prosecutor’s charged Mayfield with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. Officials say their investigation started after receiving a report about an underage girl being involved in a relationship with a 26-year-old man.

Authorities say the two exchanged nude pictures through the social media site, Snapchat. An investigator with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force interviewed Mayfield in the library at Liberal High School on Wednesday. The investigator says Mayfield admitted to sending and receiving nude pictures, and at least one video of himself involved in a sex act.

Officials say while the victim does not attend Liberal High School, Mayfield admitted to another incident where he tried contacting a juvenile at Liberal High. That incident was reported to school officials, according to the probable cause statement. Mayfield said school administrators spoke to him about that contact, and warned him it was a violation of school district policy regarding staff/student relations.

Mayfield is being held in the Barton County Jail without bond.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is asking parents to contact them if they think their child might have been a victim.