GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Golden City’s mayor confirms the entire city is without power, and it could take days before everyone is back up and running.

The city, as well as a path extending to Lockwood and Milford, seem to be one of the hardest-hit areas in our viewing area.

The emergency manager said via social media that some homes were damaged, power lines are down, and trees are down across the area.

The Red Cross is responding to the affected areas.

A generator is being brought in for City Hall in Golden City. That will serve as a cooling center as heat indices are expected to reach upwards of 110 degrees this week.