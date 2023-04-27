LAMAR, Mo. — The project to grow the Barton County Memorial Park in Lamar got a boost on Thursday.

Heritage Tractor donated a tree for the property. It’s a dogwood that sits just south of the recently added nurses pavilion.

The company is celebrating 25 years in operation — and workers say it just made sense to give back to the community that has supported them through the years.

“Heritage tractor has been in business 25 years and we just felt it was fitting to be a part of this. We’ve been a part of, heritage John Deere has been a part of the memorial park since they started it and we want to continue that legacy,” said Gerry Garrett, with Heritage Tractor.

Park officials are also in the process of installing paving stones honoring veterans on the west side of the memorial.