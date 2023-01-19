BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Cox Barton County Hospital has announced the new administrative director of nursing. Jenny Watts has accepted the role.

Watts joined Cox Barton in 2021 as the nursing manager of the medical-surgical unit and emergency room. She’s worked a nurse for 18 years and has held several leadership positions.

“Jenny has proved her capacity to support and lead our nursing staff through some hard times with collaboration and teamwork,” said Chris Wyatt, president of Cox Barton. “You can see her passion for nursing from her early work as a bedside nurse, and it’s evident in the way our nurses take great satisfaction in providing compassionate, individualized care.”

Watts has played a key role in driving culture change initiatives during her time at Cox Barton. She has also worked to promote consistent care delivery while establishing connections with local schools and institutions to help with nursing recruiting.

Last year, Cox Barton was named to the National Rural Health Association’s Top 20 list of critical access hospitals for quality care in the nation.