BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Cox Barton County Hospital has welcomed family practice physician Dr. Blake Loy to its medicine team, the hospital announced in a press release.

Dr. Loy will collaborate with Dr. Joshua Williams and Nurse Practitioner Kortni Snook in overseeing the healthcare needs of patients with a variety of ailments. He hopes collaborating with community physicians will ensure the long-term health and well-being of his patients.

Dr. Loy also joins his father, Dr. Clinton Loy – an emergency room physician, as part of the Cox Barton team.

Dr. Loy expressed his gratitude saying “I consider myself very lucky to be working with my father. My dad is my best friend and one of the wisest people I know.”

His journey to Cox Barton County Hospital began over two years ago when he was still in medical school. He eagerly embraced the chance to join the institution to focus on the human side of medicine and put his training into practice, noting he values the pace and culture of rural America.

“People are people; they are not a disease process or a laboratory value,” says Dr. Loy. “My training allows me to bridge the gap between inpatient and outpatient care.”

Outside of his medical practice, Dr. Loy cherishes time with his wife and five daughters, and various hobbies including cycling, woodworking, and playing the guitar.