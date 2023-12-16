LAMAR, Mo. — A couple of special guests made an early Christmas stop in Lamar today (Friday).

“Well, I see Rudolph on the movies,” said Jessi Mann, Rudolph is her favorite.

Friday, four-year-old Jessi Mann got to meet some of Rudolph’s cousins.

“We’ve been reading Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, and we’ve been watching the movie over, and over, and over,” said Shery Wynn, Jessi’s Grandma.

But she says the man himself was home, getting ready for his big day.

“Well, he’s at the North Pole,” said Mann.

The two reindeer were brought in from Moberly, Missouri, to Heritage Tractor in Lamar as a way to say “thank you” to the community.

“And this is a chance for community outreach for us,” said Chris Haynes, Heritage Tractor.

Chris Haynes says when you have a business like Heritage, it isn’t just about selling tractors or parts, it’s about being a part of the community.

“It’s not just the farmer, the wife, the kids, farming is a family affair, in my opinion. It’s not just the person running the tractor; it’s everybody behind the scenes,” said Haynes.

Along with the two reindeer, the “big man” himself made a special appearance, something it turns out not just the little kids look forward to.

“I am, and I think some of the other guys are, too,” said Haynes.

Santa even set up a special mailbox for those last-minute wish lists.

“I had mentioned the other day that I’ll be writing my list to Santa,” said Haynes.

Santa even took care of a little bit of “naughty and nice list business,” with special certificates.

Jessi’s already got hers, so it’s time to make a list.

“A puppy pillow, and a unicorn walk… a puppy pillow, a unicorn walk, and a kitty walk,” said Haynes.

But at last check, Chris was still waiting.

“Hoping for that nice certificate. I feel like I’ve been good this year,” said Haynes.