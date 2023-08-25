LAMAR, Mo. — Kids of all ages are enjoying things in Lamar. The largest free fair in the state of Missouri began Thursday night.

2023 marks 80 years for the Lamar Free Fair. Terry Moore says it gives fans everything they could want from a local fair — with no cost of admission and free parking.

“It’s a community event. We have around 85 volunteer workers, whether we are here in the Legion Hall or over at the livestock,” said Terry Moore, Co-Chairman of Lamar Free Fair.

Terry, alongside his brother Ed, has been the co-chairman of the fair for 56 years now. And he says it’s all about helping local businesses.

“That’s how they make their money for the year, PTO clubs and the Metro club. That money stays in the county and they do scholarships and different things, whereas if you have an out-of-towner come in, the money goes out,” said Moore.

That’s one of his main concerns — while planning the future of the fair. Moore says he knows he won’t be here forever — but is confident the long-lasting tradition will continue, in Lamar.

“I think the fair will go on, after me and my brother, because of the community. It’s a boost for Lamar, there is no admissions, except buying your ride ticket or your food,” he adds.

“A lot of farmer kids around here, they’ve got hands-on experience so, hopefully, they will see it and enjoy it, and do it, and continue on,” said Roger Schorzman, Fair Volunteer.

Moore also points out some of the hardships the fair has faced in recent years — including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s how we make our money for the year. We can’t shut down due to COVID, or they wouldn’t be able to provide scholarships, so we survived. Crowds were down, gross money was down, but we have survived the COVID era,” he said.

Rides and vendors will be open on Friday starting at 6. With fair activities all day on Saturday.