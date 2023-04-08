LAMAR, Mo. — The Barton County Memorial Park continues its growth.

New synthetic turf was recently installed around the 69 stones at the memorial.

Work on the cornerstone plaza area is also currently ongoing.

The Doris Little Nurses Pavilion is set to be dedicated in the coming weeks.

The president of the Barton County Memorial Park board says donations and fundraisers continue to be a huge help when it comes to the growth of the park.

“Events like this and donations and fundraisers…I mean that’s how we maintain the park. We’ve put over $400,000 into the park and it’s all come from paper sales and fundraisers and events like this and grants and donations,” said Joe Davis, Barton County Memorial Park Board President.

Next week, the park will start installing around 600 Veteran pavers in the Walk of Honor area.