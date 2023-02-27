LAMAR, Mo. — It has a rich national history and numerous high school state football championships.

Now, the city of Lamar is being showcased for being one of the best small towns in the state, all part of the annual Small Town Showcase through the Missouri Humanities Council.

This year’s series launched with a two-minute video about Lamar on its website, a much longer podcast, and there’s even more exposure.

“The city of Lamar has pushed it on their website as well. I think it’s something folks have been proud of, it’s been shared quite a lot of times. Something that we can use as a visitors piece. Folks can come and be a part of that if they wish. It’s really neat to be a part of that,” said Astra Ferris, Barton Co. Chamber:

Lamar is sharing the state spotlight this year with four other small towns Chillicothe, Mountain Grove, Marble Hill, and Sweet Springs.

Carl Junction will be featured in the next round of winners in the Small Town Showcase.