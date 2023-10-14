LAMAR, Mo. — A big piece of history, commemorating three World War Two admirals from Lamar, was rededicated today (Saturday).

After the Barton County Memorial Park opened, officials with the Barton County Historical Society decided it would be a perfect home for the 1952 “Danforth Anchor”.

The anchor comes from the USS Peacock, which launched in 1954 and sailed for more than 20 years.

The anchor dedication commemorates three Lamar High School graduates who helped shape history.

“Charles Lockwood, Freeland Daubin, and Selby Combs. All three of them called Lamar home at that one time, and they all had a major impact on World War Two. And then you combine that with their boss, Harry Truman, who was also from Lamar. I mean, it’s just extraordinary that those four men all came from this area,” said Joe Davis, Barton County Memorial Park Board President.

The memorial is not complete yet; plans are in the works to add an anchor chain to the display.

Davis tells us they’re waiting for a donated chain from a Navy yard in Texas.