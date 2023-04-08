LAMAR, Mo. — The 2nd annual Willie Graham Memorial Car Show is a fundraiser event with proceeds being invested back into the future of the park.

Graham is the inspiration for the show, as he was heavily involved in Lamar cruise night events.

He passed away a few years ago, due to COVID-19.

Over 75 participants registered for this year’s event for a fee of $20.

Burgers and beverages were also sold to guests, and a live auction also took place.

“We’ve been doing Lamar Cruise Night for about ten years now. Most of the time we’re up on the square, but we do this car show and our big one in August up on the square. We just thought this was a good way to do a fundraiser, give back to the community of Lamar,” said Gordon Godfrey, President of Lamar Cruise Night.

“We’re a small town, so any event like this is big for the town. Of course, we’ve got a lot of sports going on too but so you will see a lot of out-of-town people — but a lot of people are from town coming in — and they know that they try to support us,” said Joe Davis, President of Barton County Memorial Park Board.

Event organizers say they raised north of $5,000, today, exceeding their overall goal of $4,000.