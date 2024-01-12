Tox report shows woman had alcohol and drugs in her system

WYANDOTTE, Okla. – An Ottawa County woman found deceased in a Grand Lake stream had alcohol and drugs in her system, according to an autopsy released today (1/12).

Ashley Renee Revia, 38, of Wyandotte, died May 21 from accidental drowning, according to the 11-page report released by the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Her body was found at the mouth of Buffalo Creek where it enters Elk River.

The report states “hypertensive cardiovascular disease, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder are other significant conditions” associated with drowning.

There were also multiple contusions and lacerations on Revia’s body, the report states.

A toxicology report states methamphetamine and amphetamines were found in her blood. The blood alcohol level was .25, the toxicology report states.

She was reportedly last known alive on the previous night when she was in the river and refused to accompany an acquaintance in a canoe back to a nearby camp, the report states.

Revia also had a history of medical and mental health problems, the report states.