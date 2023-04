JAY, Okla. – An Arkansas man was killed Monday afternoon in a motorcycle collision after failing to negotiate a curve, striking another vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Tommy Ahrens, 45, of Siloam Springs, Ark. died at the scene, the patrol said.

The patrol also reported the crash occurred around 1 p.m. on OK-20 about nine miles east of Jay.

Derrick Kennedy, 30 of Maysville, Ark, the other driver, was not hurt, the patrol said.