JAY, Okla. – A former reality star caught having sex in a northeast Oklahoma park pleaded guilty and received a one-year deferred sentence on Monday.

Ross Harris/Photograph provided by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Ross Lowell Harris, 33, of Fayetteville, Ark., entered the guilty plea in Delaware County District Court to acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency, a misdemeanor. He was also fined.

Hailey Elizabeth Russell Mugshot provided by Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Hailey Russell, 20, of Pittsburg, Kan., was also charged with the same crime. She pleaded guilty earlier this year and received the same sentence.

Harris, a social media influencer and HBOMax’s Finding Magic Mike star, confessed to having sex with Russell at Natural Falls State Park waterfall around 6:30 p.m. on June 13, 2022, in front of a witness with three children.

The couple was in the middle of a sex act when authorities arrived at the waterfall area of the park, the probable cause affidavit states.