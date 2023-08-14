JAY, Okla. – A former reality star caught having sex in a northeast Oklahoma park pleaded guilty and received a one-year deferred sentence on Monday.
Ross Lowell Harris, 33, of Fayetteville, Ark., entered the guilty plea in Delaware County District Court to acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency, a misdemeanor. He was also fined.
Hailey Russell, 20, of Pittsburg, Kan., was also charged with the same crime. She pleaded guilty earlier this year and received the same sentence.
Harris, a social media influencer and HBOMax’s Finding Magic Mike star, confessed to having sex with Russell at Natural Falls State Park waterfall around 6:30 p.m. on June 13, 2022, in front of a witness with three children.
The couple was in the middle of a sex act when authorities arrived at the waterfall area of the park, the probable cause affidavit states.