KANSAS, Okla. – An Arkansas man was fatally shot during an altercation after entering a man’s home in southern Delaware County, confirmed Delaware County Sheriff James Beck on Wednesday.

William King, 20, was involved in an altercation outside of a residence with one individual. Then King entered the residence and was involved in a second altercation with the homeowner, according to Gerald Davidson, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation interim spokesperson.

“During the second altercation King was fatally shot,” Davidson said.

Davidson declined to release the name of the shooter and Delaware County Sheriff James Beck said the shooter is not in custody.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.