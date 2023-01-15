KSNF/KODE — Missouri Southern will host their 23rd annual celebration of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.’s life.

It starts at 6 p.m., and will be held in the North End Zone Facility.

The program features a musical number, plus MSSU head football coach, Atiba Bradley, as a guest speaker.

Pittsburg State will also have an event, Tomorrow at 6 p.m. on the campus oval.

The university’s “Office of Student Diversity” along with the “Black Student Union” will host a candlelight vigil.

A short program will also take place.

It will feature a musical number, a reading of excerpts from Dr. King’s famous speeches, and a time of reflection on his historical impacts, and how they play a role in today’s society.