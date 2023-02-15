JOPLIN, Mo. — More than 500 Joplin 4th graders were at the “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex” to watch, and be a part of, shows by the “Grammy” award-winning group, “The Secret Agency.”

This is all part of Connect2culture’s new “Ignite Series,” which seeks to spark a passion in kids when it comes to the arts and culture.

“I think the kids just love the opportunity to learn about the art form of hip-hop and see professional artists on stage and also let loose and have a little fun,” said Emily Frankoski, Executive Director Connect2Culture.

“It’s the most fun,” said Agent Cool Breeze, Secret Agency.

“It really is honestly. There’s like that moment before we hit stage every time where it’s like oh wait wait wait we get to go out there and we get to dance around and say super positive things to inspire kids and have a bunch of fun doing it,” said Agent 23 Skidoo, Secret Agency.

The group performs across the country, next stop, the “Tulsa Performing Arts Center” for a show Friday night.

To see what else “C2C” has going on, visit their website, here.