SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students took a field trip to a restaurant — for learning and eating.

“There’s a lot of learning curves that had to be had there — so there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes just to make a burger and fries,” said Ryan Gilker, Owner of Aunt C’s Malt Shop.

Some McDonald County High School students saw just that. The students are in the school’s Prostart Food Service Program and took a tour of Aunt C’s Malt Shop in Southwest City on Thursday. Owners Ryan and Courtney Gilker are McDonald County High School alumni and gave the kids a glimpse at what it’s like to run a restaurant — something they’re currently learning about in class.

“I have one student that would really like to own a restaurant and whenever we were talking about Ryan’s and Courtney’s adventure here, he said that this made it more, feel like he could, attain something like this, knowing that somebody else that has graduated from McDonald County has opened up their own restaurant too,” said Marie Strader, Family and Consumer Science Teacher at MCHS.

They say this can be a good way to give students an active learning experience.

“Right now, our students are learning how to, all the fundamentals of owning a restaurant — so I thought this was a perfect way for us to get some hands-on experience and ask people who are, have done this recently, and the steps that they’ve done to get there,” she added.

After the students completed the tour, they were treated to malts, hamburgers, and freshly cut French fries.