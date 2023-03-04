JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s often so much about the lives of historical figures that doesn’t make it into history books. So, some area students went digging for more information on them.

Area high school and junior high students from across southwest Missouri put their research skills to the test on Friday on the campus of MSSU. The reason, the annual History Day competition.

“I did my History Day project over Brother Andrew. He was a Dutch missionary and during the Cold War, the height of the Cold War he smuggled Bibles and brought encouragement to the persecuted church behind the Iron Curtain,” said Jeanna Smathers, College Heights Junior.

Students like Smathers often start researching famous, and some not-as-famous, but important people in U.S. and world history as soon as the school year starts in the fall. They present their findings in one of several different categories including documentaries, exhibits, research papers, and performances.

Lilia Soderstron is an 8th-grade student at South Middle School and chose the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

“I learned that Florence Nightingale when she served in the Crimean War that she dropped the mortality rate of soldiers death from 40% to 2%, and that was one of my favorite facts,” said Soderstron.

And judges like Ryan O’Connell are continually impressed by what these young people come up with.

“It’s very impressive that these young people are working so hard to work with this technology, to be able to produce something that’s visual that’s audio, be able to present material that’s cohesive, and compelling,” said O’Connell.

Winners of this competition then move on to state, and then possibly nationals.