KSN/KODE — This time of year isn’t just a celebration of gratitude; it can be a testament to the importance of family and the lengths one might go to ensure they could share special moments despite the distance. Such was the case for meteorologist Brett Scott and his family.

He shared with us the time he lived in Norman, Oklahoma attending OU he was unable to go back home to Arkansas and visit family for Thanksgiving due to his classwork taking up too much time during the holiday.

“To amend this, my family would instead come to Norman and we would have Thanksgiving in my small apartment. It was 9 people – my mom, dad, both sets of grandparents as well as my brother and sister having Thanksgiving and watching football,” said Brett.

Brett Scott and his family from Thanksgiving 2021 when they made the trip from Arkansas to Oklahoma to spend the holiday together

Amidst the joy of the holiday and the background hum of football games, Brett still juggled family time with his academic responsibilities. Their time extended beyond the dinner table; they would venture out for Black Friday shopping at Penn Square Mall and enjoy a meal together at a local favorite restaurant.

“We would then usually hang out for most of the weekend before they went back to Arkansas wherein they would also leave me the leftovers to which I would eat for the rest of the semester. Having them take the time out of their own lives to come and spend Thanksgiving with me in the next state really meant a lot to me,” he said.