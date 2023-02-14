JOPLIN, Mo. — After spending the last 27 years on North Main Street in Joplin, “Metro Appliances & More” has moved to a new much larger location on North Range Line Road.

Tom Mourning says the new building is 65-thousand square feet of showroom and another 165-thousand square feet of warehouse.

He says bigger is better for their customers.

“Well we had outgrown the old location on North Main, it served us well but we needed something bigger so we could show all 50 brands of appliances that we sell, and give people a better, closer feel with our sales staff when they come in and shop, a less cramped space,” said Tom Mourning, Metro Appliance Sales Person.

Mourning says the new store had a soft opening this past weekend and will have a formal grand opening next month.