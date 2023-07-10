CARTHAGE, Mo. — A nationwide non-profit that deals with the revitalization of communities is making a stop locally, to see what they can do to help.

Sometimes, all it takes is a new perspective. That’s what directors with Vision Carthage are seeking by partnering with America in Bloom.

The nationwide non-profit is on a two-day tour in the Maple Leaf City.

Monday, the two groups went around Carthage, visiting local parks and notable hot spots around town.

“Today, right now, we are actually here at Art Central, so we are super excited to show this to our advisers, the displays that are in there and also this is their first day of art camp, so we’re excited to share that with them as well,” said Jen Kirby, Vision Carthage Executive Director.

“We went out to Red Oak II, and it was fabulous. The art, the history, it was just fabulous,” said Laurie Lafferty, America in Bloom Lead Adviser.

But it isn’t just a sightseeing tour.

“We fill out a community profile, submit that, and then they send us a couple of advisers to give us feedback on our community. I believe there are 7 different criteria and what’s really great about that is it really helps us be able to get new and good and better ideas to continue to beautify our community,” said Kirby.

“We look at floral displays, landscaped areas, the urban forest, celebrating history, and environmental factors. We have various matrix that we go through and look at, and we are very impressed, I would say,” said Galen Gates, America in Bloom Adviser.

Lafferty says helping communities reach their full potential is the goal of these tours.

“Our job is to help Carthage be the best it can be, to highlight what we as outsiders, when we come into the community, we look at it with different eyes and maybe make suggestions no one else has come up with,” said Lafferty.

Evaluators with “America in Bloom” will wrap up their evaluation of Carthage on Tuesday.