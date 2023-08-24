SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Almost half of the women killed in Baja California were inside their own homes, according to the Women’s Network of Baja California.

The group researched homicide investigations involving female victims and found that in 47 percent of the cases, the women died in their primary residences.

The study also found that 12 percent of murders against women occurred in public, while 10 percent were committed at their place of work, with most happening between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The group says it based its findings on 51 cases that went to trial between May 2020 to May 2023 in courtrooms in the Northern Baja cities of Tijuana, Mexicali and Ensenada.

“They need to do more to analyze the evidence to determine why the victim was killed, what led to the crime, and there needs to be more in terms of reparations for victims’ families.” said Miriam Ayón Cano, president of the Women’s Network of Baja California. “And we still have a lot of violent deaths against women that go without being investigated.”

Baja’s Human Rights Commission President Jorge Álvaro Ochoa Orduño said the state attorney general needs to do more to investigate when a woman is killed.

“They need to look into these matters from the woman’s perspective and make all of these cases a priority,” said Ochoa Orduño.