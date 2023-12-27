AFTON, Okla. – By a narrow vote of 3 to 2, the Afton Board of Trustees voted to terminate Rebecca Collins’ employment with the community.

Collins, who works as the office manager, was also elected to serve as Treasurer of the board.

After meeting in executive session for over 45 minutes the board announced Collins was being terminated for the “good of service” from her office manager position. She was also ordered to return any community property and provide any passwords to the town’s computers.

Mike Nelson and Jason Spear voted no saying the reason for that vote is they wanted to see more documentation.

Collins came under fire by the community for questionable bookkeeping practices.

After the meeting, Collins said the problems stem from a lack of organization.

One member of the community questioned $300 left in the town’s safe that belonged to the Afton Chamber of Commerce. Collins addressed the question saying she thought she had lost the money and then used her own money to pay the chamber.

Questions were raised about employee insurance premiums and retirement accounts not paid. Collins acknowledged these accounts were at times not paid but they were up to date now.

Members of the community asked that Collins and Speer step down from their elected positions saying they had no trust in them. Speer was questioned about the unauthorized use of the town’s credit card saying it was a mistake.

All of this comes on the heals of an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation a few days before the Christas holiday. City offices were shut down on Dec. 21 and are set to reopen tomorrow.

Nelson was also questioned whether the OSBI served a search warrant at his business. Nelson said no items were seized.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. This is an ongoing investigation and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.