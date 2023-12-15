MIAMI, Okla. – Ottawa County prosecutors cited “insufficient evidence” for dropping a financial theft charge against an Ottawa County woman accused of misusing an elderly man’s disability checks.

The charge, abuse, exploitation, neglect of a vulnerable adult, against Roseanne Munson, 60, of Miami, was dismissed on Thursday, court records show.

“I have always maintained my client was the victim in this matter. She has done so much to assist the homeless, especially homeless veterans she deserves an award not false allegations.” Winston Connor, II, Muson’s attorney

Connor said the elderly man asked Munson to help him get his benefits because the state was not doing so. Munson became the elderly man’s advocate and made herself the payee of his disability checks.

Before the legal charge Muson, who is suffering from stage 4 lung cancer, agreed to furnish to the investigators and Adult Protective Services financial documents when she was medically able to do so, Connor said.

Munson is well known in the area for advocating for the defenseless – children or adults, he said.