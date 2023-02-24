MISSOURI — An ACLU lawsuit is focusing on a recent Missouri law removing books with explicit content from school libraries.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri is challenging the 2022 law.

The group says by removing those books, the state is violating students’ First Amendment rights – including the freedom of speech. The lawsuit claims the law is too vague and creates a fear of criminal prosecution for school staff.

In the past, supporters have argued the measure protects students from unnecessarily graphic materials.