JOPLIN, Mo. — Students usually have a lot of writing assignments for certain classes. But, new artificial intelligence programs could basically help them cheat and write their papers for them.

Educators are keeping a close eye on artificial intelligence software that can compose reports, essays, and even research papers for students — which is essentially cheating.

Freshman Kristen Franklin says she’s been surprised at the quantity of information A.I. composed papers can contain.

“It would be easier for an A.I.-written paper to be undetectable just because of how fact-based it is. I think that could make it more difficult,” said Franklin.

Biology Professor Dr. David Penning says he was curious to see if an artificial intelligence app could write a syllabus for one of his classes. He was surprised at how good of a job it did.

He says about 85% of the content of the document was correct.

“It’s in its infancy and I’m sure that eventually, it will become a much larger thing that we deal with, but for now, I don’t think it’s something that’s gonna be able to be snuck past anybody if you’re paying attention,” said Dr. Penning.

We’ve all heard the phrase, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” well in this case, if it reads too good to be true, professors say it probably isn’t.

Some professors tell us most students aren’t yet very good writers, and that something written too well is usually a red flag.

“I know that there’s at least one app now that will actually detect it, and you can usually tell in the way that it’s written, the cadence of it, and things are sometimes easier to spot. Doesn’t mean I can’t know that I haven’t read one,” said Dr. Penning.