SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. man who officials say robbed two banks in one day, one in Joplin and one in Louisburg, Kansas, was sentenced in federal court today (Wed., March 1st).

Leland Graham, 59, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole for robbing the Great Southern Bank at 12th and Range Line, for the second time. Graham received a 20 year sentence for robbing the same Great Southern Bank in 2003. He was released on parole in January 2020. A little more than a year later, officials say Graham stole a truck and robbed two more banks, the one in Joplin and the one in Louisburg.

Graham pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery in the Joplin case in August last year. He admitted to stealing a little more than $24,000 from the Great Southern Bank in Joplin in 2021. Graham displayed what appeared to be a handgun at the time of the robbery. He later told investigators he put a black-handled screwdriver in his waistband so that the tellers would think it was a firearm.

As he left the bank, Graham dropped more than $5,000 on the floor, which was recovered by law enforcement.

Several hours before he robbed the bank in Joplin, officials say Graham robbed Landmark National Bank in Louisburg, Kansas. Surveillance images from both banks reportedly showed the same suspect.

When the Joplin Police Department released surveillance images to the media and requested the public’s assistance to identify the bank robbery suspect, investigators received a tip identifying Graham. Investigators used Graham’s cell phone to trace his location to Kansas City, Mo.

On July 20, 2021, Kansas City police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Graham fled, leading them on a high-speed chase up to 95 miles per hour through residential neighborhoods. Graham eventually stopped the van he was driving, got out and tried to run from police on foot. That’s when they say he tripped and fell, breaking his arm. Graham had almost $2,000 in his pocket. Officers searched the van and recovered almost $9,000.

Charges in the Kansas bank robbery case are still pending.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the FBI, the Joplin, Mo., Police Department, the Miami County, Kan., Sheriff’s Department, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, and the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department.