WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has been conducting a “Frost Patrol” across the state.

Due to the extreme cold that moved across Kansas late last week, troopers began patrolling, searching specifically for stranded drivers to get them to shelter. KHP conducts frost patrols when wind chills drop to -20°.

Since Jan. 13, the patrol has assisted 891 stranded drivers:

Jan. 13: 266

Jan. 14: 250

Jan. 15: 375

Troopers will continue the patrols through the overnight into Wednesday morning.

The patrols may be extended if windchills dip again. After a brief warm-up on Wednesday, temperatures on Thursday are expected to dip below freezing again.