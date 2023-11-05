WEBB CITY, Mo. — It’s a holiday dinner in Webb City that continues after many decades.

The 74th Annual Sacred Heart Catholic Church Turkey Dinner got underway, this afternoon (Sunday).

When the event first began, it only took two turkeys to feed those who came.

But this weekend, volunteers prepped 100 turkeys. Aside from a home-cooked meal, there were numerous items available through a silent auction.

Organizers of this event tell us it’s safe to say this is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“The community really comes out, and I’ve heard from so many people. ‘Oh, I wouldn’t miss it. I come here year after year, and we could look at all the churches, all of the denominations come out and help and just have a nice home-cooked turkey meal that they don’t have to clean up afterwards, which is great,” said Emily Elwell, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parishioner/turkey dinner organizer.

Elwell tells us the funds raised from this year’s dinner will be distributed a little differently.

In the past, they went straight to keep the church operating. This year, the funds will go back into the community in various ways.