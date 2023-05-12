JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the most unique Christian ministries in the Four States is celebrating 50 years of service.

Joe Garman, an Ozark Christian College graduate, was in the mission fields in South Korea with his wife in 1969 when he was asked to visit a prison to try and spread the good news to inmates. He was reluctant at first to go, but soon had an encounter that changed the course of his life.

“When I was finished, the response of the prisoners was indescribable, we had over 900 of the prisoners confess Christ, and of course, many of them were baptized into Christ,” said Joe Garman, Founder, ARM Prison Outreach International.

When he returned to Joplin, he started the American Rehabilitation Ministries (ARM) and prison outreach back in 1973. He’s used a variety of ways to spread the gospel to those in prisons all over the U.S. and several foreign countries. One by going into them, two, through the mail, with the help of Dayspring Ministry in Arkansas which provides him with free Christian-based greeting cards, that get sorted and sent to prisoners with the help of volunteers.

“Hundreds and hundreds of beautiful Christian volunteers who have come in here and sorted the cards for us made sure they fit in certain envelopes and packaged them up and shipped them out. We could not, could not have performed this ministry without the beautiful Christian volunteers that we’ve had through the years,” said Garman.

In excess of three million cards over the years.

And finally with the help of the American Bible Academy which provides faith-based curriculum.

“I had a letter one time from a prisoner who told me that their pod was completely shut down and not even the chaplain was allowed to come in there, but your correspondence course in, so those courses have gone where we could not go,” Garman said.