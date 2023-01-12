DIAMOND, Mo. — George Washington Carver National Monument has announced the 2023 3rd and 4th grade Art and Essay contest.

3rd and 4th-grade students are invited to create art and write essays exploring this year’s theme “Curiosity,” which is derived from George Washington Carver’s own words: “From a child, I had an inordinate desire for knowledge, especially music, painting, flowers, and sciences…”

The deadline for the contest is February 16th, 2023. An art show will be set up beginning March 6th, with an awards ceremony on April 1, 2023.

Teachers can access the information packet here. For more information, to request a teacher packet by mail, or schedule a virtual or classroom visit with a park ranger, you can call (417)325-4151 or email GWCA_interpretation@nps.gov

The Art and Essay contest is in partnership with the Department of Teacher Education at MSSU, the Spiva Center for the Arts, and the Carver Birthplace Association.