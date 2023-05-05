CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — An area community has come a long way since it was hit by a devastating storm 20 years ago today (5/4). But out of that dark day, a stronger sense of community emerged.

With the exception of one particular piece of art, there are very few other signs that a devastating tornado hit the community of Carl Junction 20 years ago.

“I always get emotional, we had a slogan we put on t-shirts that said, “Before we were neighbors and now we’re family,” and it really did feel like a family and I still feel like today, in Carl Junction, it still feels that way. It kind of brought everybody together,” said Tracie Skaggs, Public Relations Director, Carl Junction School District.

The 2003 tornado hit Carl Junction on a Sunday, claiming two lives, injuring 15 others, destroying over 100 homes and outbuildings, and damaging nearly 500 others. But it took a while for firefighters at the main station downtown to respond because all the doors of that structure were blown inward, preventing them from getting their trucks out.

“Until we were able to get that remedied, delayed any kind of response out of this main fire station and so all the rest of our apparatus that, you know, we deployed, had to come from our outsides line outlying stations,” said Joe Perkins, Chief, Carl Junction Fire Protection District.

City Manager Steve Lawver was the economic development director at the time and says that day of devastation would ultimately trigger a rebirth in the community.

“It was a huge rehabilitation for the housing up on this north side of town, you know, we got the new police department out of it and then eventually the community center out of it also,” said Lawver.

Among the many hats she’s worn in Carl Junction over the years, Tracie Skaggs was a member of the Tornado Recovery Task Force. She keeps this photo in her office as a symbol that for a while, Carl Junction was down, but not out. The storm hit the school district especially hard.

Every building in the Carl Junction School District was damaged in the tornado, all have since been repaired, and a new junior high was eventually built. The school year ended early that year, but the goal of starting classes started up the following fall became a reality.

“And windows throughout the school district were blown out and several buildings had to be lots of repairs so it totaled about $6.5 million to do all the school repairs,” said Skaggs.