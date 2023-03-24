Ever wonder why Easter is always on a different day? Thank the moon. (Getty)

KSN/KODE — This year Easter is on Sunday, April 9, 2023 and communities all over the Four States are gearing up for eggstravagant Easter egg hunts. Check out the list of free events open to the community below:

Saturday, March 25, 2023 – 1810 Fountain Road, Webb City Mo. The first hunt starts at 10 a.m. and the second starts at 11 a.m.

Saturday, March 26, 2023 – Medical Lodge Neosho 400 W. Lyon Dr. Neosho, Mo. This event starts at 2 p.m. and will feature food trucks onsite, free cotton candy, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Webb City’s Community Egg Hunt will be hosted at King Jack Park in Webb City. Ages up to 4 will start at 1:00 p.m. Ages 4 – 6 will start at 1:30 p.m. Special Needs hunt will start at 2 p.m. Ages 7 & up will start at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Pineville Town Square 189 E. 5th St. Pineville, Mo. The egg hunt will take place on the square at 10 a.m. with a grand prize for finding the golden egg. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures.

Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Wyandotte Pow Wow Grounds US-60 Wyandotte, Okla. The egg hunt is open to all ages and will start at 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Monett South Park Soccer Fields in Monett, Mo. For ages 0-3 the hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Ages 4-6 will begin at 10:10 a.m. Ages 7-10 will begin at 10:20 a.m.

Friday, April 7, 2023 – McDonald County Library 808 Baily Road Pineville, Mo. An egg hunt will follow a story time at 10:30 a.m. The suggested age range is birth to 5 years old.

Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Hideout Harley Davidson 5014 S. Main Street Joplin, Mo. Activities for the whole family will be provided starting at 11 a.m. The egg hunt will start at 12 p.m. for ages up to 12 years old.

Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Mark Twain Elementary 1435 S. Main St. Carthage, Mo. This event will start at 10 a.m. for ages 3 years old to 6th grade.

Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Granby Ball Park 1000 E. Valley St. Granby, Mo. The Easter egg hunt will begin at 2 p.m. and have four different age groups from birth to 11 years and older.

Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Center Creek Park 201 Valley Lane Carl Junction, Mo. The egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. and the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures.

Saturday, April 8, 2023 – City Park Lamar, Mo. The Easter egg hunt will begin at 11:50 a.m. and a hot dog lunch will be right after. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures.

Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Marvel Park Fields in Parsons, Kans. The Easter egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. for ages walking to 3 years old. A hunt will begin at 10:05 a.m. for 4-7 years old. The final hunt will begin at 10:10 a.m. for 8-12 years old.

Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Lincoln Park at the Pavilion Pittsburg, Kans. The event begins at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 9, 2023 – Central Park Carthage, Mo. Kids in 5th grade and under can hunt for eggs beginning at 12:00 p.m.