Local News Today

Memorial Day Flag Retirement Ceremony

Posted: May 16, 2019 10:38 AM CDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 10:38 AM CDT

Our guests are Wyatt Hensley and Aiden Mikeska, both members of Joplin Boy Scout Troop 333. They have a very special event coming up a week from Monday. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center